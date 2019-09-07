News

Week 3 of Prep Mania!

Scores from around southern Wisconsin

Posted: Sep 06, 2019 10:48 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 10:54 PM CDT

Madison - Stoughton  42   Oregon  34

Monroe 29  Monona Grove  39

Beaver Dam 21  Waunakee  64

DeForest  28  Reedsburg  0

Portage  21   Mount Horeb/Barneveld  24

Fort Atkinson  7   Milton  41

Watertown  41   Edgewood  0

Baraboo  3   Sauk Prairie  16

Madison East  7   Madison Memorial  42

Craig  8    Verona  49

Beloit Memorial  0   La Follette   33

Sun Prairie  52   Parker  10

Madison West  12   Middleton  23

 

 

 


