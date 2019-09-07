Week 3 of Prep Mania!
Scores from around southern Wisconsin
Madison - Stoughton 42 Oregon 34
Monroe 29 Monona Grove 39
Beaver Dam 21 Waunakee 64
DeForest 28 Reedsburg 0
Portage 21 Mount Horeb/Barneveld 24
Fort Atkinson 7 Milton 41
Watertown 41 Edgewood 0
Baraboo 3 Sauk Prairie 16
Madison East 7 Madison Memorial 42
Craig 8 Verona 49
Beloit Memorial 0 La Follette 33
Sun Prairie 52 Parker 10
Madison West 12 Middleton 23
