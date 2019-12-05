Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Weed dispensary set to open just across Wisconsin-Illinois state line; what police want you to know Weed dispensary set to open just across

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. - A marijuana dispensary is set to open near the beginning of the new year in South Beloit, Illinois.

The move comes after Illinois lawmakers approved a bill to legalize recreational marijuana statewide.

You're looking at the (soon to be) marijuana dispensary in South Beloit, IL.



It's:



-right on the state line

-directly off the interstate

-expected to be constructed by next month.



South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl said he sees the move as a chance for economic growth.

"Our thought process is purely economic development," Rehl said. "(The owners) approached us. For us, we never even entertained the thought of saying no."

Yet, while marijuana will be legal in Illinois, law enforcement officers are reminding people it still won't be in Wisconsin.

"We all recognize there will be Wisconsin residents that will go down to Illinois and are going to purchase marijuana down there," said Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson.

Knudson said the department has been training deputies in drug recognition, but that process is costly and time-consuming.

"We aren't going to have an increase of resources where we can establish a border there that screens people from coming across with marijuana or marijuana in their system," Knudson said.

Still, sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies will be cracking down on high driving, which Knudson says would qualify as an OWI charge.

"Let's make this perfectly clear: Marijuana continues to be illegal in Wisconsin," Knudson said. "Don't put yourself in a bad spot by trying to bring it back here to Wisconsin and then having to deal with a criminal charge or something on your record that you don't want when you're applying for a job."

