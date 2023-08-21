MILWAUKEE -- The lineup has officially been set for Wednesday's Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee.
Late Monday night, the Republican National Committee announced the full list of eight candidates who will take part in the debate at Fiserv Forum. Notably absent is the party's current frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.
Those set to take part include Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
In lieu of appearing in Milwaukee, Trump has reportedly taped an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson that may be released Wednesday.
The former president won't be the only GOP hopeful missing on stage at Fiserv Forum; Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said late last week he had qualified for the debate but was not included on the final list of participants.
Candidates needed to meet a number of criteria to take part, including reaching at least 1% support in three national polls or 1% in two national polls and 1% "in one early state poll from two separate 'carve out' states (Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, South Carolina)," according to the RNC. Candidates were also required to have received donations from at least 40,000 unique donors, including at least 200 donors per state or territory in 20 or more states and territories.
News 3 Now will have team coverage from Milwaukee on Wednesday. Watch throughout the day on WISC-TV and Channel3000+.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.