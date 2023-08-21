Election 2024 Republicans Debate

FILE - The Republican National Committee logo is shown on the stage as crew members work at the North Charleston Coliseum, Jan. 13, 2016, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)

 Rainier Ehrhardt

MILWAUKEE -- The lineup has officially been set for Wednesday's Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee.

Late Monday night, the Republican National Committee announced the full list of eight candidates who will take part in the debate at Fiserv Forum. Notably absent is the party's current frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.