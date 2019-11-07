Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan, antenna project details for over-the-air viewers

Wednesday snowfall covered Wisconsin sports stadiums

Posted: Nov 06, 2019 06:11 PM CST

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 06:14 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - Several Wisconsin stadiums around the state were blanketed with snow after Wednesday's snowfall.

All across the state, from Madison to Green Bay, sports stadiums got a fresh blanket of snow. Some of Wisconsin's sports teams embraced the snow, while others shied away from it.

Lambeau Field got a fresh coat of snow ahead of the Packers' game against the Panthers that's set for Nov. 10.

 

 

The snow even prompted Packers quarter back Aaron Rodgers to throw a snowball or two during practice.

 

 

Meanwhile, the untouched snow at Breeze Stevens Field, home to Forward Madison FC, made the perfect spot for a potential snowball fight. Rodgers probably would have jumped in on the action.

 

 

While Rodgers may have enjoyed the snow at Lambeau Field, the Madison Mallards mascot Maynard didn't seem too thrilled with the flurries.

 

 

