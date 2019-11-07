Wednesday snowfall covered Wisconsin sports stadiums

Jason Klein, Forward Madison FC

MADISON, Wis. - Several Wisconsin stadiums around the state were blanketed with snow after Wednesday's snowfall.

All across the state, from Madison to Green Bay, sports stadiums got a fresh blanket of snow. Some of Wisconsin's sports teams embraced the snow, while others shied away from it.

Lambeau Field got a fresh coat of snow ahead of the Packers' game against the Panthers that's set for Nov. 10.

The snow even prompted Packers quarter back Aaron Rodgers to throw a snowball or two during practice.

Meanwhile, the untouched snow at Breeze Stevens Field, home to Forward Madison FC, made the perfect spot for a potential snowball fight. Rodgers probably would have jumped in on the action.

While Rodgers may have enjoyed the snow at Lambeau Field, the Madison Mallards mascot Maynard didn't seem too thrilled with the flurries.

We know Maynard is excited for the holidays but clearly not everyone in the office is ready #grinch pic.twitter.com/yyH7T276Wv — Madison Mallards (@MadisonMallards) November 6, 2019

