MADISON, Wis. — The bi-partisan board that governs Wisconsin's elections agency deadlocked Tuesday on whether to reappoint the administrator that led the agency through the 2020 election.
Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe's term was set to expire by the end of the month, but the commission's action Tuesday will likely allow her to remain in place for the foreseeable future.
The 3-0 vote was along party lines, with all Republican commissioners supporting sending Wolfe's nomination to the state Senate. All three Democratic appointees to the commission abstained from voting — letting the vote fail and invoking a procedural trick to allow her to stay beyond her term.
Under a precedent set by the state Supreme Court, a person to an appointed position like Wolfe's can remain in place until the state Senate confirms their replacement — a theory tested by an appointee to the Natural Resources Board by former Gov. Scott Walker.
Republicans and Democrats both argued that Wolfe was the right person to lead the agency for the next four years, but Democrats argued this was the best path forward as Senate Republicans indicated they would reject her if she came to a vote.
"Before we put the vote on the table for the commission for Megan Wolfe [in 2019], we had a promise from the Senate that she would be confirmed," said Democratic commissioner Mark Thomsen. "The only way we were going to put the nomination on the table is when we had a promise from the Senate to do the right thing."
Thomsen argued that without that guarantee from the Senate, the commission should move forward with that Supreme Court precedence.
"I'm not going to let the Senate do something that we wouldn't do ourselves," Thomsen said of rejecting her confirmation.
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu told reporters during a gaggle at the state Republican Party Convention that Wolfe did not have enough support among Republicans in his chamber to survive a confirmation vote. LeMahieu said her handling of the 2020 election was a key factor for why she would not be confirmed.
"Megan Wolf is blamed for all manner of fanciful conspiracies that have no basis in fact," said commission chair Don Millis, a Republican appointee. "What's concerning about these conspiracy theorists is that they're willing to trash the reputations of anyone who's interested in trying to administer elections fairly."
Second time chief elections official faces ouster
Wolfe's confirmation is the second consecutive time that the state's chief elections official has failed to garner enough support to be confirmed by the state Senate. Her predecessor Michael Haas was similarly rejected by the state Senate, which paved the way for Wolfe to take the helm in his absence.
"We certainly know what we're in for when we choose to accept an appointment that is subject to confirmation by the Senate," Haas, who is now the city attorney for Madison, told News 3 Now. "That's perfectly appropriate for certain positions in state government. I think what's not appropriate is when those decisions are not based on proper factors."
"At this point, it's simply petty, it's political," he said of Wolfe's confirmation process.
Haas was the one to promote her to deputy administrator, having worked with her since she started in 2011.
"She's a great elections professional," he said. "She's led the two most important national organizations of election officials, and has been recognized by her peers."
Haas described Wolfe's position as largely fulfilling the decisions that the bi-partisan governing board make. Her work, and the work of the rest of the elections commission staff remain non-partisan. Haas stressed the need to have continuity with whoever runs Wisconsin's elections during next year's presidential contest.
"It's important to have stability in those positions," Haas said. "We see this as a national trend with election officials being pressured to make certain decisions or to leave office or to be removed from office."
"There's a lot of pressure on that position on the agency to make sure that it prepares clerks all around the state to conduct the election in a consistent manner, legal manner in a fair and transparent manner," he added. "It doesn't help that effort at all if we have somebody new coming on board, just as the election cycle is gearing up."
