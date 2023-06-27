Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Meagan Wolfe

MADISON, Wis. — The bi-partisan board that governs Wisconsin's elections agency deadlocked Tuesday on whether to reappoint the administrator that led the agency through the 2020 election. 

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe's term was set to expire by the end of the month, but the commission's action Tuesday will likely allow her to remain in place for the foreseeable future. 