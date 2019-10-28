Man arrested after threatening to shoot people in Madison, police say

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police arrested a man who threatened to shoot people before running off Sunday night.

According to an incident report, Madison police were dispatched to the area of Gene Parks Place and Frida Kahlo Crest for a report of a man with a gun around 6:50 p.m.

Officials said the man was carrying the gun under his jacket and was pulling it out on people saying that he was going to shoot.

Police said they found the man. The man then ran off.

While running away, the report said the man fell and a round was discharged from the gun.

Officials said nobody was hit.

According to the release, a K9 track started at 7:11 p.m. and the man was placed into custody at about 7:52 p.m.

Madison police used assistance from Fitchburg police in the incident .

An investigation is ongoing.

