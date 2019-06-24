‘We want everybody to be more vigilant': WisDOT uses data to step up patrolling in crash ‘hotspots'

BARABOO, Wis. - This summer, drivers in Sauk County will notice more law enforcement along the roads in areas with high numbers of crashes.

"The last thing we want to respond to is a fatal incident,” Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper Sou Xiong said. "We have to tell their families they didn't make it to their destination."

The sight of a car crash never gets easier for Xiong. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, over the summer months of the past three years, Sauk County has seen 14 fatal crashes and 417 crashes involving injuries.

"That's 14 people that aren't going home,” he said. "We want to target the areas where we can be most highly effective. Typically, the state patrol troopers stay on the interstate and major highways. Given the data analysis, it’s deemed we should be in these city areas more often. That’s why we’re increasing patrol.”

This summer, Xiong is one of four troopers going off the beaten path, assigned to focus on areas identified by the DOT as crash hot spots in Sauk County: the village and town of Lake Delton, the village of West Baraboo and the city of Reedsburg.

"When you look at the data, it's overwhelming,” he said.

Got to go on a ride-along today with a Wisconsin State trooper as they increase patrolling in high-crash "hot spots" in Lake Delton, West Baraboo and Reedsburg. You'll notice a heightened trooper presence there through August! #news3now pic.twitter.com/1Qqtz5AQ2x — Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) June 24, 2019

They hope their visibility will cut down on driving behaviors that cause crashes, like drunken driving.

"You get drunk drivers every day,” Xiong said, adding the other big factors are distracted driving and speeding.

According to statistics from WisDOT, distracted driving contributed to 23% of the 417 summer crashes in the past three years, while speeding was a factor in 16%.

"We want everybody to be more vigilant when they're out there and hopefully reduce the bad driving habits,” Xiong said.

The troopers hope by keeping drivers on alert, they'll see fewer crashes on Wisconsin roadways.

"You remember all those scenes, and you hope that by stopping people you're preventing them from being in another fatal crash or serious injury crash,” Xiong said.

Drivers can expect the troopers’ heightened presence June through August.

Xiong said it’s part of a pilot program in its second year in Sauk County and it may be expanded to other areas in the state.



