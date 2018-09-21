‘We train on it, but we lived it yesterday': Fire department looks forward after shooting

MIDDLETON, Wis. - In a community reeling from not only historic flooding but a workplace shooting Wednesday, the Middleton Fire Department is reflecting on its response while looking toward the future.

Officers shot and killed the shooter, identified as 43-year-old Anthony Y. Tong, of Madison, who attacked people at a Middleton software company, injuring several, officials said.

“We train on it, but we lived it yesterday,” Fire Chief Aaron Harris said.

“It’s tough,” Capt. Deneen Wiske said. “It’s tough to wrap your mind around this.”

Wiske said even with all the training in the world, it's something you can never be fully prepared for.

“How can you, really?” Wiske said. “It's the cliché of, 'It can't happen here,' or 'It won't happen here.' And it happened here."

In Middleton, however, fire department personnel know that being as ready as possible makes all the difference.

"To see everyone drop everything they're doing, knowing this was completely unpredictable and nothing we'd ever seen, and to see them come together was really emotional and powerful and something I won't lose for a long time,” Wiske said.

When the department heard word of an active shooter at an office space Wednesday morning, 40 Middleton firefighters turned their drills into action.

"You periodically pause to think, 'I can't believe it's happening,' but we have to deal with it and stick with the plan,” Harris said.

Seeing his team work alongside all the other agencies is something Harris won't soon forget.

"(It was) pretty incredible,” he said. “It does pay off to train."

“We’re feeling closer than ever before, and certainly confident that if something like this were to ever happen again, which we certainly don’t want to ever encounter that again, but we’re prepared,” Wiske said.

Now, Wednesday's situation may be under control, but the preparation doesn’t stop. Harris said the department will review their performance to figure out how to adjust training plans in the future.

"We're going to train and going to continue to strive to be better,” he said.