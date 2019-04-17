We sat down with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to talk racial equity in schools. Here's what he said.

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes has made racial equity one of his main focuses while in office.

The state is routinely ranked one of the worst in the country for racial equality, but after the discussion came to the forefront when an 11-year-old African-American girl claimed she was assaulted by her white teacher, News 3 Now sat down with Barnes to discuss the complex issues behind inequality in the state.

“We have to do more work to heal those divides,” Barnes said. “I mean look at the number of organizations that, across the state, have outlined racism as a public health issue. Because, it is.”

Barnes said there are many factors besides education that can affect a student of color’s success in the classroom, including preventative health care, access to food and exposure to crime in their neighborhoods.

“When we work to address those issues first, you will see education transform itself, because students are then prepared to learn,” Barnes said. “Teachers are then in an environment, educators are then in an environment, administrators have fewer concerns to address when students are able to be in a place where they're starting at square one, and square one means the same thing for each student.”

Click here to watch the full interview with Barnes.



