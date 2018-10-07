‘We need to find a cure': Hundreds walk for Alzheimer's awareness, research

MADISON, Wis. - Through rain or shine, those affected by Alzheimer’s and dementia in the area are determined to raise money and awareness.

“We need to find a cure,” said Juli Moen, whose mother, Nan Lazarz, got an Alzheimer’s diagnosis a year ago. “My mom is awesome. She has a smile on her face every day. She just does her thing. She's inspiring, herself, because she just continues to have a positive attitude and she moves forward."

Lazarz’s family showed up to support her at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sunday morning at Memorial High School in Madison.

“Very happy about that,” Lazarz said.

About 1,000 other people walking in the same shoes as Lazarz and her family braved the rain for the walk, which organizers said was the largest since the event began in the ‘80s.

“They’re out here finding joy where otherwise it could be sort of a depressing situation they have … I’m feeling inspired,” said Kari Paterson, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association South Central Wisconsin Chapter. “I’m feeling cold, but I’m inspired by how many people are here despite the not-great weather forecast and conditions. It just shows how much this is impacting them."

Rain isn't a problem for those here at Madison's Walk to End Alzheimer's -- they're on a mission. "We can end this disease." @alzassociation @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/sLrqnduMzx — Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) October 7, 2018

In the gloomy fall weather, flowers are blooming. Participants each got a garden flower, with different colors symbolizing different connections to the cause.

The orange flowers were for general supporters. The blue flowers were for those living with dementia or Alzheimer’s, a disease so common that according to the Alzheimer’s Association, there’s a new diagnosis every 65 seconds.

The yellow flowers were for caretakers or for those with a loved one living with the disease. The purple flowers mean you’ve lost a loved one.

“Our flowers changed colors this year,” Tana Dreier said. “We walked 11 years with yellow, and they changed to purple this year."

Her family lost a mother and grandmother in the past year, and now they’re walking to keep her memory alive.

“She’d be really proud,” Ali Garza said. “It gives us hope that not everyone’s going to have to have this fate for their loved one, and we'll find a cure and no one will have to experience this again."

The walk’s goal was to raise $200,000. As of Sunday afternoon, they had reached $177,000.