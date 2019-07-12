‘We just want to keep our family safe': Family seeks change after being blocked from building fence

STOUGHTON, Wis. - A Stoughton family trying to put a fence up in their yard is running into some unexpected barriers and is seeking to change an ordinance they say goes too far.

“We just want to keep our family safe,” Marsha Berigan said. "We have twins, 14 months old, a 3-year-old and a 12-year-old and I just want to be able to be outside with them."

Berigan has lived in her Stoughton home for about a year now. She worries about the busy street outside her front door, and the cornfield bordering her yard, especially with one child on the autism spectrum.

"I'm worried someone's going to run into the field and get lost. That happened to my husband's uncle. They found him with a helicopter search,” she said. “That's a real worry I have."

The simple answer for Berigan was to put up a barrier, but that came with obstacles of its own.

"I called a fence company and asked them to come out and give me a bid,” she said. “They're like, ‘Oh you live in Stoughton. It's not that easy.’"

Because of an easement on her property, things became a bit more complex. The American Transmission Co. has power lines right next to her home.

"ATC owns these power lines, and they came out and gave us full permission to put our fence in,” Berigan said. “Even with their permission ... we can't put our fence in because of the ordinance."

Stoughton’s planning and development director, Rodney Scheel, said the planning commission is considering a change to the zoning ordinance that currently doesn't allow fences on easements, taking into account opinions from Stoughton Utilities on what that would mean.

"Stoughton Utilities has lines as well,” Stoughton Utilities Director Jill Weiss said, referring to lines under ATC’s. "The rationale behind (the ordinance) is to keep the easement available for use by the utility."

Weiss said the biggest concern with allowing fences would be safety if something were to go wrong, from a power outage to a water main break.

"It's important we're able to get in there quickly and provide the needs of all the community, not just looking at each individual property when it comes to restoration,” Weiss said.

"I understand that, but I think I have a more immediate need now,” Berigan said.

Berrigan isn't on the fence when it comes to this.

"We love our house,” she said. “We don't want to move, but we need to make sure our kids are safe, or we have to."

Weiss said while the ordinance is important, this is a good opportunity to see if there are opportunities for change.

“Are there things we can do to make it easier for the property owner to put up a fence that wouldn’t be an encumbrance to the utility?” she said. “We’re doing that internally as staff.”

Stoughton Utilities will provide a recommendation at the public works committee meeting next Thursday night. The city council would ultimately have to approve changes to the ordinance.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.