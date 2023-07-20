In an interview with News 3 Now Thursday afternoon, Yoblonski's father Bill Yoblonski said he established the reward "because there hasn't been any more... information leading to finding him."
The reward, the elder Yoblonski said, is "to bring him home only -- it's not on tips."
While search efforts for his son continue, Yoblonski said it's been more than two weeks since he's received any tips in the case.
"I just want my son home, and I don't know what to do," he said. "I go searching and we haven't found anything ourselves."
The teen's disappearance is weighing heavily on the rest of his family, who jump on any tips they get and start searching the areas suggested in the tips.
While the constant searches create an upheaval in his life, the elder Yoblonski said "it's not inconvenient if I find him."
"I will do anything to get him and bring him home," he added.
As time wears on, Yoblonski is growing increasingly concerned about whether his son is safe.
When asked what he would say to his son, Yoblonski said the boy is loved and deeply missed, adding he will not be in trouble when he gets back home.
"We just want him home," Yoblonski reiterated.
Anyone with information on James Yoblonski's whereabouts should contact the Sauk County Sheriff's Office at 608-355-3508 or 608-355-4495. Tips can also be called in to Sauk County Crime Stoppers at 888-TIP-SAUK (888-847-7285).
