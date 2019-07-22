‘We haven't forgotten': Motorcycle group keeps memories of fallen soldiers alive

MCFARLAND, Wis. - A group travelling across the country made a pit stop in the Madison area Sunday along its three-week journey to honor families of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

In daily life, it can be easy to lose sight of all those who gave their lives so others are free to live their own.

"Nobody wants to have their loved ones lost in a war forgotten," Diane Maida said.

Families like the Maidas can't forget. Diane and Ray Maida's youngest son, Mark Maida, died at age 22 on duty in Iraq in 2005.

"During the eulogy, everyone talked about how every day he tried to make them laugh," Ray Maida said.

"Everybody wanted to be friends with him," Diane Maida said. "We like to talk about him. We don't want people to forget the sacrifice that so many men and women have borne."

One head-turning group is making it so you can't help but remember.

"What Mark wanted to do when he got out of the Army was buy a Harley and drive cross country, so that makes it special," Ray Maida said.

"We are here in this lovely neighborhood letting these families know we haven't forgotten," said Warren Williamson, executive director of Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest.

The motorcycle group is traveling from its home base in the state of Oregon to the Arlington cemetery in Washington D.C., carrying the memory of fallen service members in the form of a burning torch.

They're stopping through neighborhoods like the Maidas', honoring them and the area families of Joshua Scott and Rachel Hugo.

It's Williamson's 10th year on the road hearing from families, each with a story as important as the next.

"Today brought tears to my mind to hear the emotional stories," Williamson said.

The group leaves mementos like vest patches and portraits.

"Know every time you look at it, all these people here came from a great distance to make sure you know you're loved and we appreciate Mark's service and sacrifice," Williamson told the Maidas. "We'll never forget what he gave up for us. He's a true hero in our eyes."

Mark Maida is a hero they'll take with them.

"I told (Ray) he's with us, and will be with us, until we reach Washington D.C.," Williamson said.

Mark Maida's parents are now riding motorcycles, too, in his honor.

"We're out there enjoying the ride, so it's special," Diane Maida said.

This Tribute to Fallen Soldiers ride is about keeping memories of people like Mark Maida alive.

"One of his best friends said at his eulogy ... he said he has all the qualities of an angel," Ray Maida said.

"That's what we remember," Diane Maida added.

The motorcycle crew will be in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 4, where they will extinguish the flame representing fallen soldiers and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The group will livestream that at 1 p.m. Central time.



