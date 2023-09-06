Steve Vavrus, State Climatologist

MADISON, Wis. -- With heatwaves and wildfires making national headlines throughout the summer, the new director of Wisconsin's state climate office said there's no doubt that similar disasters are becoming more and more common.

Steve Vavrus, a longtime scientist and researcher with the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Center for Climatic Research, recently took over as the director of the Wisconsin State Climatology Office after serving on an interim basis since the start of the year.