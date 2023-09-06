MADISON, Wis. -- With heatwaves and wildfires making national headlines throughout the summer, the new director of Wisconsin's state climate office said there's no doubt that similar disasters are becoming more and more common.
Steve Vavrus, a longtime scientist and researcher with the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Center for Climatic Research, recently took over as the director of the Wisconsin State Climatology Office after serving on an interim basis since the start of the year.
His appointment comes at a crucial time for climate research with this summer breaking records for extreme heat and other extreme weather events impacting nearly every corner of the globe.
"Climate is more and more a headline story. I don't think it's just me because I'm a climatologist, I notice these things; it really is. It's front-page news. It's in mainstream media sources and so on," Vavrus said. "And it is important to make sure we separate whether this is anecdotal or whether there's evidence to back it up, and we have plenty of evidence to show that extreme weather is more common and more expensive."
Included in the office's responsibilities is sharing and interpreting decades of climate data for Wisconsinites around the state, ranging from local communities trying to mitigate damage from extreme events to farmers looking for insights into rainfall trends.
The office's data has also shed light on an emerging climate challenge Vavrus called "weather whiplash," which involves a quick change from one weather extreme to another. Extreme rainfall in the spring (which was the wettest in state history) followed by a severe drought that's likely to end up as one of the state's worst.
"That is an incredible change within one year, and that makes it very difficult to plan," Vavrus said. "Do you plan for wet or do you plan for dry?"
Despite this summer's drought, long-term predictions show Wisconsin's climate is predicted to get warmer and wetter -- a trend Vavrus said was quite apparent in the twenty-teens, which was the state's wettest decade in history.
In addition to his new role, Vavrus also co-directs the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts and serves as the assistant director of the Nelson Institute's Center for Climatic Research at the university. He's worked on climate research for the university since attending graduate school at UW-Madison in 1990.
