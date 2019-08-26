'We had a lot of different heroes that night': Cross Plains celebrates surviving last year's flood

CROSS PLAINS, Wis. - The Cross Plains community is using the anniversary of devastating flooding as a way to celebrate.

The flooding took a major toll on the village, completely destroying a few houses, damaging emergency equipment and displacing dozens. Instead of lamenting the anniversary, residents are applauding the strength it took to make it through with the We Survived the Flood celebration at the American Legion Sunday.

"It was a nightmare,” resident Heather Hayes said. “I never experienced anything like that in my life."

"That type of rain and that type of water was just, it was unbelievable,” a former village president, Pat Andreoni, said. “I was walking through water almost to my knees.”

"I've lived in this community all my life. (I’ve) never seen anything come close to that,” Cross Plains Fire Chief Dale Lochner said. “I get a little emotional at times."

In August 2018, unforgettable tragedy brought this Cross Plains community together.

“The neighbors said, 'Oh, what a way to meet my neighbors,’” Andreoni said.

“It’s neighbors helping neighbors,” Lochner said.

Now a year later, they're united by a celebration.

“We Survived the Flood.”



A year ago historic flooding brought the Cross Plains community together. Today it’s the celebration of its strength. #news3now @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/ylmR9ge20s — Madalyn O'Neill (@news3madalyn) August 25, 2019

"It's crazy,” Hayes said. “It doesn't seem like it was that long."

For Hayes, the historic flooding feels like yesterday.

"We lost everything because it was 4.5 feet (of water),” she said.

The water in her family's home made it feel like she was swimming against the current.

"I just remember standing there. I don't know how long I was standing there for, just in awe. You just don't know what to do,” Hayes said. “You just kind of get in survival mode."

With the help of friends, family and neighbors, the community is proud to say it survived.

"The bar owner in town closed the bar the next day and provided food and drinks (for us) that night," Hayes said. "Just the community was amazing. You can't do it by yourself."

Andreoni was village president at the time of the flood and knows the massive efforts that went into getting everyone back afloat.

"That's why I thought we should have a day like today to thank everybody,” Andreoni said.

"My head was, for a while it was spinning pretty good,” Lochner said, adding that crews responded to about 120 incident calls the night of the flooding.

"To put it in perspective, we do 120 calls in a year, typically,” Lochner said. “So we did a year's worth of calls in one night."

Those calls included water rescues, such as a woman trapped on top of her car for about an hour. A resident’s military vehicle was put to good use. Pete Kraemer, the owner of PT Firearms, used his 5-ton military truck to help with rescues.

"I don't know what we would've done without him that evening,” Lochner said.

"We had a lot of different heroes that night,” Andreoni said.

The celebration was a way to offer thanks to all who have stuck together, in good times and bad.

"Thank you very much,” Hayes said. “It was very much a nightmare, but we couldn't have done it without friends and family."

The event was free, with the opportunity to donate to recovery funds. While officials said they’ve come a long way from last year, residents are still feeling the flooding’s effects.



