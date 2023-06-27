MADISON, Wis. -- On a normal sunny day in June, you are able to come to the Monona Terrace and get a beautiful view of Lake Monona.
However, that wasn't the case on Tuesday due to smoke from wildfires in Canada.
At the Terrace, Lakeside Kids' outdoor event brought their morning activities inside due to the air quality.
Kristen Durst, the Community and Public Relations Manager at Monona Terrace, said it is normal to bring outdoor events inside due to the weather, however, it isn't as normal to adjust because of air quality concerns.
"We don't see a haze like this very often," said Durst. "I hope this doesn't become the new norm."
SSM Health Pulmonologist Dr. William Ehlenbach says air quality this bad can make it difficult even for people without lung or heart problems to breathe, leading them to recommend people skip any outdoor runs or workouts Tuesday.
"We know about significant short term health risks of air pollution when it reaches the levels we've been seeing recently in Wisconsin," said Ehlenbach.
The risks are higher for older adults, children and teens, and people with lung problems, according to health officials.
If you start to feel your eyes or throat get scratchy, it's likely a sign you should get inside. If possible, you should also keep your windows and doors closed all day on Tuesday and use your air conditioning to circulate the air in your home.
Additionally, Ehlenbach has a word of advice about the smoke that might sound familiar from the pandemic. He says wearing a mask can help.
"When the pollution levels are as high as they are right now, wearing an n95 mask can reduce the number of particles that we're actually breathing in that are getting into our airways and our risk of getting into our lungs," said Ehlenbach.
"We're heading the advice of our professionals that it's not a great day to be outside today," said Durst. "Quite the opposite."
For events on Monona Terrace in the future, organizers want to keep things safe and will make changes as they need to.
"For everyone's health, I hope this isn't a long term situation we're dealing with, with air quality alerts. But we'll see," said Durst. "We'll adjust, we'll all have to adjust."
