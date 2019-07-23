News

Ways to save on admission to this year's Wisconsin State Fair

Posted: Jul 23, 2019

Wisconsin State Fair begins next week

MADISON, Wis. - With the Wisconsin State Fair now a little more than a week away, now is the time to start planning a trip with the family.

This year's Fair includes multiple ways to save through discounts and deals on admission.

Thursday, August 1st: The fair opens with $2 Day benefiting the Hunger Task Force. Anyone who donates at least two cans of pears or peaches or makes a cash donation will receive $2 admission to the Fair.

Friday, August 2nd: For "Celebrate Wisconsin Day," out-of-state visitors can buy two adult admission tickets for $14 when they show their out-of-state ID at any Fair ticket window.

Monday, August 5th: As part of Family Value Day, all adults can get into the fair for $6 and kids 11 and under are free from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Kohl's Activity Zone will have free games and activities for families from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, August 6th: You can sample a variety of Fair foods from more than 40 vendors, who are offering items at reduced prices as part of Crazy Grazin' Day.

Wednesday, August 7th: Fairgoers can save $4 on one adult Fair admission ticket when they spend $30 or more at Wisconsin Meijer stores and present their receipt at the ticket window.

Sunday, August 11th: All veterans, military personnel and their family members will receive free admission to the Fair as part of Veterans and Military Recognition Day. Fairgoers who show a Military ID at any entrance will get free admission for themselves and up to three family members. There is a limit of four free admissions per ID.

Regular adult admission (ages 12 and older) is $14. Regular admission for seniors (ages 60 and older), military/veterans with ID, and kids age 6-11 is $8. There is no admission fee for kids age 5 and under.

The Wisconsin State Fair runs from August 1st-11th in West Allis, from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays, and from 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

