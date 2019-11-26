Giving next Tuesday? Ways to keep your dollar local

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Keeping charitable donations local during the holiday season Keeping charitable donations local during the holiday season

MADISON, Wis. - Many of us are looking to snag some great deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but you might want to save some of your money for Giving Tuesday. One of the best things about our community is that there are so many ways to give. Here is a look a just a few of many charities worthy of your dollar this Giving Tuesday.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is running its "Whatever It Takes to Give Hope" campaign for Giving Tuesday. All the money raised stays local and it will give kids and teens in our community access to the many things the club has to offer like role models and mentors, career readiness and workforce programs and healthy meals.

Gio’s Garden is hoping to raise $4,000 this Giving Tuesday. The nonprofit provides respite care, temporary relief to primary care givers in families with children who have severe developmental disabilities. This money will help keep these services free for families who are on the waitlist for state and county financial support.

You can also donate to the United Way of Dane County. The United Way works to distribute funds to many charities in our community that will help Dane County families. Your dollars will be invested in programs that include homelessness prevention, early education and job training. By donating just $5 you will provide 25 meals for a family of four.

If feeding hungry families is something you're passionate about, Second Harvest may be a great option for you. They help distribute millions of pounds of food each year. Some of that money also will help folks apply to government assistance programs like snap, which can be a little complicated.

And best of all, the money will stay right here in southern Wisconsin.

Another local organization you can give to is Porchlight Inc., which strives to reduce homelessness in Dane County. Monetary donations will go to providing emergency and longer-term shelters, affordable housing, and other supportive services. If you don't want to donate money check out the groups Amazon.com they've items which you can purchase and then it will be shipped directly to them. If you can’t give on Tuesday, Porchlight has extended collection days every Saturday in December.

Finally, St. Mary's Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization that supports SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital. Their giving Tuesday campaign has raised $375,000 in the last six years. This year, the money raised will go to purchasing a neuronavigation o-arm, which is the technology used in the operating room to provide lower doses of radiation during complex spinal and facial trauma surgeries.

For even more nonprofits to give, to click on this website Madisongives.org.



