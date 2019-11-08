Wausau police investigating report of needle found in candy

Wausau Police Department Facebook page

WAUSAU, Wis. - The Wausau Police Department is investigating reports of a needle found in a child's Halloween candy this week.

According to a Facebook post from the Police Department, officials received a number of messages and calls in regard to a post that was shared online.

The person who uploaded the original post filed a complaint with officials after claiming to have found a needle in one of their child's Snickers bars. Police are actively looking into the incident.

Authorities have encouraged parents to check their children's Halloween candy, even though an incident like this is extremely rare.

