A high-risk procedure for a Waupun mother and advanced treatment from doctors at UW Health saved a newborn baby's life.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WAUPUN, Wis. -- A high-risk procedure for a Waupun mother and advanced treatment from doctors at UW Health saved a newborn baby's life. 

If you look at nearly 5-month-old Layla Maderle today, it would be very hard to know what she went through. She's a happy and healthy baby.

Tags