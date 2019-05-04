Waunakee woman arrested on suspicion of 4th OWI, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A Waunakee woman was arrested on suspicion of her fourth offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Trisha M. Willig, 33, was in her car in the parking lot of the Magnuson Grand Hotel in Blooming Grove when police conducted a traffic stop at 3:35 a.m., the Dane County Sheriff's Office said. Officers found Willig to be intoxicated.

She was arrested and booked into Dane County Jail on charges of a fourth OWI and violating her probation as well as possession of narcotics, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, officials said.

In Wisconsin, a fourth OWI is a felony offense.

