Waunakee police respond to crash between pedestrian, vehicle, dispatch says

WAUNAKEE, Wis. - A 16-year-old Waunakee High School student is recovering from injuries after he was hit by a car Thursday morning, police said.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. at the South Century Avenue and 8th Street intersection, according to Dane County dispatchers.

Officials with the Waunakee Police Department say the teenager was crossing in a crosswalk when he was hit. A school crossing guard was present at the time.

The teen was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The Waunakee Police Department is leading the investigation. Officials say the driver is cooperating, and that drugs or alcohol are not believed to be involved.

