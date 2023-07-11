The Watt brothers will join an impressive list of athletes next month when they appear on Wheaties cereal boxes.

MADISON, Wis. -- The Watt brothers will join an impressive list of athletes next month when they appear on Wheaties cereal boxes.

J.J. and T.J. Watt will appear on the front of the box next month, becoming the first-ever brother duo to do so. Their box also marks the first time two athletes have featured on a box together since 1934.