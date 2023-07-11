MADISON, Wis. -- The Watt brothers will join an impressive list of athletes next month when they appear on Wheaties cereal boxes.
J.J. and T.J. Watt will appear on the front of the box next month, becoming the first-ever brother duo to do so. Their box also marks the first time two athletes have featured on a box together since 1934.
A No. 11 overall draft pick in 2011, J.J. Watt set records for the Houston Texans before retiring last year. The Texans announced last month that his name would be added to the team's ring of honor.
Following in his brother's footsteps, T.J. Watt was drafted by the Steelers in the first round in 2017. He is a five-time Pro Bowler and won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021.
Wheaties honored the brothers for their achievements both on and off the field. Alongside the new box, the cereal maker will also be donating $100,000 to the Justin J. Watt Foundation to help create after-school sports opportunities for middle school students.
And if you're wondering about the third Watt brother, Derek, don't worry. He's got a spot on the cereal box too and will feature on the back. The boxes will be available in early August.
All three Watt brothers played football for the Badgers. J.J. posted 11.5 sacks and 36.5 tackles for loss in two years with the team. Derek notched caught 30 passes for 309 yards and a touchdown during four seasons as a fullback. T.J. matched his brother's total of 11.5 sacks, and also forced two fumbles over two seasons at Wisconsin.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.