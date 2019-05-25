Watertown police look for shoplifters
WATERTOWN, Wis. - The Watertown Police Department is asking the public to help identify three shoplifters.
According to a Facebook post, the three suspects took several items without paying for them.
An image captured from a security camera of the suspects was attached to the Facebook post.
Officials asked that anyone with information about the suspects call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660. The investigation is ongoing.
