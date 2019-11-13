Watertown man sentenced for cocaine dealing, having loaded gun in car

JUNEAU, Wis. - A Watertown man was sentenced to two years in prison and an additional three years of supervision by Dodge County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Officials said Ian Scott Ortega, 32, pleaded guilty to a third OWI charge, maintaining a drug trafficking place, a second possession of cocaine charge and a possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

According to a news release, Ortega was stopped by officers while driving in Ashippun in March 2018. Police said Ortega was impaired and became aggravated by the officers.

Officers said they found individually packaged bundles of white powder and a large amount of white, rock-like substances that appeared to be powder and crack cocaine.

Police also found a loaded Taurus .38 revolver in the center console of the car.

At sentencing, the release said a prosecutor offered the court photos of Ortega's home that proved Ortega is a cocaine dealer.

