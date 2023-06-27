A crowd of children packed into Karl Juninger Memorial Library in Waterloo on Tuesday to meet some snakes.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

WATERLOO, Wis. -- A crowd of children packed into Karl Juninger Memorial Library in Waterloo on Tuesday to meet some snakes.

Snake Discovery, a zoo in Maplewood, Minn. with educational programming, allows people to have hands-on experiences with snakes and other reptiles under the watch of professionals.