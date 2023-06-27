Madison
A crowd of children packed into Karl Juninger Memorial Library in Waterloo on Tuesday to meet some snakes.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WATERLOO, Wis. -- A crowd of children packed into Karl Juninger Memorial Library in Waterloo on Tuesday to meet some snakes.
Snake Discovery, a zoo in Maplewood, Minn. with educational programming, allows people to have hands-on experiences with snakes and other reptiles under the watch of professionals.
The zoo brough its 'Snake, Rattle and Roll' program to Jefferson County on Tuesday, where kids got to meet some of the unique creatures that call Wisconsin and Minnesota home.
One of the biggest thrills was "Doug" the boa constrictor. He's not a native species, but he always draws lots of attention.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.