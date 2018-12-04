Water system back to normal at UW Hospital after flushing out lines to remove Legionella bacteria

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The water system at UW Hospital is back to normal after officials used hyperchlorination techniques to eliminate any possible Legionella bacteria.

This comes after five patients at the hospital were diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease, which can be caused by bacteria that are typically present at low concentrations in tap water. The risk comes only from hot water in the form of airborne droplets, such as the water in a hot shower.

Hospital officials announced that the system is back to normal and safe for patients Monday.

UW Health is continuing to investigate the cause of Legionnaires' cases at UW Hospital and it's connection to the hot water system. The hospital is now waiting for test results from the system.

