Water system back to normal at UW Hospital after flushing out lines to remove Legionella bacteria
Bacteria creates risk for type of pneumonia
MADISON, Wis. - The water system at UW Hospital is back to normal after officials used hyperchlorination techniques to eliminate any possible Legionella bacteria.
This comes after five patients at the hospital were diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease, which can be caused by bacteria that are typically present at low concentrations in tap water. The risk comes only from hot water in the form of airborne droplets, such as the water in a hot shower.
Hospital officials announced that the system is back to normal and safe for patients Monday.
UW Health is continuing to investigate the cause of Legionnaires' cases at UW Hospital and it's connection to the hot water system. The hospital is now waiting for test results from the system.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
The Latest: Wisconsin Republicans advance lame-duck bills
Next Story
'These poor victims may end up out on the street': Madison police investigate more scams
Local And Regional News
- Water system back to normal at UW Hospital after flushing out lines to remove Legionella bacteria
- 'These poor victims may end up out on the street': Madison police investigate more scams
- 'Wisconsin is going to freak out': Kroeze, Shelton say state will love artist's top 10 performance
- Silver Alert canceled for missing 86-year-old Beloit man last seen in Madison
- All Madison libraries will have Narcan on-site by end of year
- 'An extraordinary man': Madison children's hospital shares generosity of former coach Mike McCarthy