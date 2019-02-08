Water main break closes C.H. Bird Elementary School in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - C.H. Bird Elementary School in Sun Prairie is closing early Friday due to a water main break near the school, officials said.

District officials were informed that the water main break will affect water to the school, so the school will close after lunch, according to a Facebook post.

Lunch is being served to all students, and they will have access to the bathroom before the water is shut off at noon, officials said.

Students who are not picked up by 12:15 p.m. will be sent to Token Springs Elementary School for the remainder of the day, according to the post. Students will be taken back to C.H. Bird at the end of the day for their regular transportation home.

As students are picked up, parents will be asked to verify who they are with a photo ID and the child will be signed out, officials said.

