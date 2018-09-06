Water levels in Rock County could be higher than first anticipated

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Kay O'Connell was around in 2008 and remembers it well. After all, it was the time Lake Koshkonong flooded her house.

"I'm not looking forward to another flood," O'Connell said. "2008 was enough."

For a while, it looked like Rock County would be able to avoid most of the flooding happening throughout the state of Wisconsin. After heavy storms both locally and up north, that no longer appears to be the case.

Today at Lake Koshkonong, water levels had already crested the shoreline, headed for nearby homes.

The sun is out, but water levels on Lake Koshkonong continue to rise. An overnight report from the NWS says water here could reach “major” flood stages by next week. @WISCTV_News3 #News3 pic.twitter.com/19kUjCyTZF — Adam Duxter WISC-TV (@News3Adam) September 6, 2018

"Most of this happened in the last 24 hours," O'Connell said.

In a release, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said they anticipate the lake to rise to 11.9 feet by Tuesday, which the National Weather Service classifies as "major" flooding. The mark is well shy of the 15.1-foot record set in '08, but it still has O'Connell worried.

"In 2008, the flood came into my house when it was 14 feet high," she said. "But we've lost a lot of shoreline. When the water gets so high, I don't know at what height its going to be in the house."

After three weeks of rain, even officials are wondering when it will break.

"This has been a little surprising," said Cmdr.Troy Knudson, of the Rock County Sheriff's Office. "It's day after day it seems we've had to deal with significant rainfalls."

There are sandbag locations around Rock County at:

Rock Town Hall

Newville Park and Ride

North River Road Boat Landing

The City of Janesville at 900 N Parker Dr

The City of Beloit at 2351 Springbrook Ct

