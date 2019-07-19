Water levels expected to rise quickly on Baraboo River

Due to heavy rain the last two nights, water levels are expected to rise quickly along the Baraboo River.

Sauk County Emergency Management sent out a memo Friday morning alerting people about the possibility.

At this time, officials do not anticipate any house flooding.

Staff with Sauk County Emergency Management are also concerned about those who use the river for recreation.

"Everyone should use caution if canoeing, kayaking or swimming on the Baraboo River. Conditions are going to change quickly as water levels continue to rise rapidly," staff said.

They are asking people to take caution and wear life preservers if they must be on the river.

