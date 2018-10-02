News

Water from Platte River floods Highway 81 in Ellenboro

By:

Posted: Oct 01, 2018 10:59 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 01, 2018 11:10 PM CDT

Water from Platte River floods Highway 81 in Ellenboro

ELLENBORO, Wis. - Grant County authorities shut down Highway 81 at the Ellenboro bridge due to high water levels.

Water from the Platte River completely covered the roadway that is the main access point into the city. Crews closed the road at 6:45 p.m. Monday. 

There are no injuries or water rescues to report. Authorities stress that the situation continues to change.

One Grant County deputy who was blocking off Highway 81 told News 3 he had to move his squad car three times because of increasing water levels. 

Officials said drivers can still access Ellenboro using Lancaster Road. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration