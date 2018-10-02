Water from Platte River floods Highway 81 in Ellenboro

ELLENBORO, Wis. - Grant County authorities shut down Highway 81 at the Ellenboro bridge due to high water levels.

Water from the Platte River completely covered the roadway that is the main access point into the city. Crews closed the road at 6:45 p.m. Monday.

There are no injuries or water rescues to report. Authorities stress that the situation continues to change.

One Grant County deputy who was blocking off Highway 81 told News 3 he had to move his squad car three times because of increasing water levels.

Officials said drivers can still access Ellenboro using Lancaster Road.