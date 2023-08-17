City officials in Janesville say their proposed water rate increases would still put Janesville below the average water bill costs compared to cities of similar size (data courtesy of the City of Janesville).
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- If you live in Janesville, your water bill could be going up soon.
The City of Janesville's council passed a resolution earlier this week authorizing the city manager to file a request with the state's Public Service Commission (PSC) to increase its simplified water rate.
In a news release issued Thursday, the city said it needs to increase the water rates in order to cover the costs of inflation when it comes to water main replacement projects and to provide more money for other water utility capital improvement projects.
The city is asking the PSC for an 8% increase on the simplified water rate, but that will not be the increase that homeowners see on their bills if the rate increase is approved. In the news release, city officials said the increase for homeowners would be closer to 3.55%, or an average of $4.81 on the average utility bill.
The water rate hike would be the first in Janesville since 2019, and even if the increase is approved, city officials say Janesville's average water rate charged to consumers is lower than the average for cities of its size.
If you live in Janesville and have questions about the proposed rate increases, you're encouraged to call the Janesville Water Utility at (608) 755-3115.
