JANESVILLE, Wis. -- If you live in Janesville, your water bill could be going up soon.

The City of Janesville's council passed a resolution earlier this week authorizing the city manager to file a request with the state's Public Service Commission (PSC) to increase its simplified water rate.

City of Janesville proposed water rate increase

City officials in Janesville say their proposed water rate increases would still put Janesville below the average water bill costs compared to cities of similar size (data courtesy of the City of Janesville).