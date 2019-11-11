Programming Notice

Traffic backed up on westbound Beltline near Monona

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 07:49 AM CST

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 10:49 AM CST

MONONA, Wis. - Traffic was backed up on the westbound Beltline beyond Stoughton Road.

Dane County dispatchers said crews were responding to a crash in the area.

No word on any injuries. 

