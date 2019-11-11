Traffic backed up on westbound Beltline near Monona
MONONA, Wis. - Traffic was backed up on the westbound Beltline beyond Stoughton Road.
Dane County dispatchers said crews were responding to a crash in the area.
No word on any injuries.
