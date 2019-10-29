Slick roads cause minor crashes along westbound Beltline, dispatch says

LIVE NOW

Posted: Oct 29, 2019 07:51 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2019 11:12 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Slick roads are causing drivers to get into fender-benders along the westbound Beltline, Dane County dispatchers said.

The westbound Beltline was closed Tuesday morning at Gammon Road because of a crash, according to an alert from the Department of Transportation. 

The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, after the Madison area received its first snow of the season.

Dispatchers said the bridges on the Beltline are slick.

 

