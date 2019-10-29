Slick roads cause minor crashes along westbound Beltline, dispatch says

MADISON, Wis. - Slick roads are causing drivers to get into fender-benders along the westbound Beltline, Dane County dispatchers said.

The westbound Beltline was closed Tuesday morning at Gammon Road because of a crash, according to an alert from the Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, after the Madison area received its first snow of the season.

Dispatchers said the bridges on the Beltline are slick.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.