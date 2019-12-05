PROGRAMMING NOTICE

Pelosi to deliver statement on Trump impeachment status

Posted: Dec 05, 2019 08:08 AM CST

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 08:11 AM CST

WASHINGTON - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver an unusual public statement Thursday morning on the status of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted that if Democrats are going to impeach him, he wants them to "do it now, fast"' so he can get on to Senate trial On Wednesday, Pelosi met behind closed doors with her Democratic caucus and asked whether they were "ready" The answer was a resounding yes.

Democrats are charging toward a Christmastime vote on removing the 45th president, a situation Pelosi hoped to avoid but which now seems inevitable. Democrats are probing Trump's attempts to have Ukraine investigate Democratic rivals are grounds for impeachment.

