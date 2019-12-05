Pelosi to deliver statement on Trump impeachment status

Copyright 2019 CNN A shift of focus to the Ukraine scandal could draw attention from other investigations into the President's conduct.

WASHINGTON - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will deliver an unusual public statement Thursday morning on the status of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted that if Democrats are going to impeach him, he wants them to "do it now, fast"' so he can get on to Senate trial On Wednesday, Pelosi met behind closed doors with her Democratic caucus and asked whether they were "ready" The answer was a resounding yes.

Democrats are charging toward a Christmastime vote on removing the 45th president, a situation Pelosi hoped to avoid but which now seems inevitable. Democrats are probing Trump's attempts to have Ukraine investigate Democratic rivals are grounds for impeachment.

