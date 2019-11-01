Programming Notice

Crash causes traffic delays Friday morning on interstate in Jefferson County

Posted: Nov 01, 2019 08:20 AM CDT

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 12:55 PM CDT

JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. - Part of the eastbound interstate was blocked near Johnson Creek in Jefferson County due to a crash.

The crash was reported around 7:10 a.m. near Wisconsin 26, according to an alert by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Crews cleared the scene around 8:40 a.m.

