Crash causes traffic delays Friday morning on interstate in Jefferson County
JOHNSON CREEK, Wis. - Part of the eastbound interstate was blocked near Johnson Creek in Jefferson County due to a crash.
The crash was reported around 7:10 a.m. near Wisconsin 26, according to an alert by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Crews cleared the scene around 8:40 a.m.
