WATCH LIVE: Funeral for Matthew Rittner, the Milwaukee officer fatally shot last week

Law enforcement officers and military comrades plan to lean on each other as a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot while serving a warrant is laid to rest.

A public visitation and funeral service for Matthew Rittner will be held Wednesday at Oak Creek Assembly of God Church in suburban Milwaukee. The 35-year-old officer was fatally shot while serving a search warrant a week ago.

Marquette University Police Officer Brian Larson provided mutual aid that day and soon realized the man who was shot was his good friend. The two served in the same Marine Corps unit and deployed to Iraq together.

Larson tells WITI-TV the law enforcement and military community will lean on each other Wednesday because its members are all feeling the same type of pain. Rittner is survived by his wife, young son and extended family.

