LEGO lovers converge on Madison to show creativity, get inspiration
May 29, 2023

MADISON, Wis. -- LEGO lovers of all ages were able to showcase their creativity this weekend in Madison for the BrickUniverse fan expo at the Monona Terrace.

Photojournalist Sydney Martin caught up with some of the people who stopped by to see some of the big creations and get some inspiration for their own LEGO collections.