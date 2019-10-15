Watch it here: Mason Crosby takes first Lambeau Leap after game-winning kick

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Mason Crosby will have a hard time forgetting Monday's game against the Detroit Lions.

He kicked a game-winning 23-yard field goal as time expired, allowing Green Bay to defeat the Lions, 23-22 at Lambeau Field.

It also led to Crosby performing his first Lambeau Leap, which you can watch below:.

The game-winning kick. The Lambeau Leaps. What a finish to Monday Night Football! #DETvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/I7akA0i6TO — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 15, 2019



Here is what Crosby had to say following the game:



"That was special. It's something I've always wanted to do."



@crosbykicks2 on his first Lambeau Leap. pic.twitter.com/htUI2I7K4L — Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 15, 2019

The Packers move to 5-1 with Monday night's win over the Lions.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.