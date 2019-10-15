Watch it here: Mason Crosby takes first Lambeau Leap after game-winning kick
GREEN BAY, Wis. - Mason Crosby will have a hard time forgetting Monday's game against the Detroit Lions.
He kicked a game-winning 23-yard field goal as time expired, allowing Green Bay to defeat the Lions, 23-22 at Lambeau Field.
It also led to Crosby performing his first Lambeau Leap, which you can watch below:.
The game-winning kick. The Lambeau Leaps. What a finish to Monday Night Football! #DETvsGB | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/I7akA0i6TO— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 15, 2019
Here is what Crosby had to say following the game:
"That was special. It's something I've always wanted to do."— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 15, 2019
@crosbykicks2 on his first Lambeau Leap. pic.twitter.com/htUI2I7K4L
The Packers move to 5-1 with Monday night's win over the Lions.
