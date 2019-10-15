LIVE NOW

Watch it here: Mason Crosby takes first Lambeau Leap after game-winning kick

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 12:17 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:17 PM CDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. - Mason Crosby will have a hard time forgetting Monday's game against the Detroit Lions. 

He kicked a game-winning 23-yard field goal as time expired, allowing Green Bay to defeat the Lions, 23-22 at Lambeau Field.

It also led to Crosby performing his first Lambeau Leap, which you can watch below:.

 


Here is what Crosby had to say following the game:
 

 

The Packers move to 5-1 with Monday night's win over the Lions.

