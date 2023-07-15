MADISON, Wis. -- Hollywood actors decided to go on strike this week. They join the writer's guild of America who have been on strike since May. They're asking studios for better wages, benefits and to implement steps to avoid being replaced by AI.
Wil Loper is a film creator and critic in the Madison area. You've also seen him on News 3 with the Loper Report. Wil joined Weekend Mornings to break down what the Hollywood strike means for movie fans. Below is a transcript of the interview.
KYLE: First thing I want to ask you is about this writers (and actors) strike. How significant is it really to have both the actors and writers on strike at the same time?
WIL: Oh, it's incredibly significant. This has only happened one other time in history to have both unions striking at the same time. And it was already significant that there was going to be no new productions written or scripts written with the actors now joining productions can't continue at all.
KYLE: And when was the last time this happened?
WIL: This happened last in 1960 when Ronald Reagan was the president of the SAG Union and at that time the issue was over residuals. TV, television was becoming part of the American forefront and movies were being shown over and over on television and people had worked on films being shown over and over wanted to residuals and today we're seeing that kind of same fight with streamers. Those who work on film and television they want residuals when their work gets shown on streaming services.
KYLE: The writers, they've been on strike since May, but now with the actors on strike, they're out of the picture now, what does this actually really mean?
WIL: Well, you know studios were able to continue with productions that already had their scripts completed. But with the actors now out of the picture even those films just they needed to shut down completely so we're seeing movies like Deadpool 3, they were still filming, that's done. There was the live action Lilo and Stich, Gladiator 2 and Beetljuice 2. These are just some of the films, you know their scripts were finished and they were like 'hey, we can still just complete them' but at this point, nope, they're halted and they're not being filmed anymore.
KYLE: Another question I have is, you know, who really loses out the most from this? Is it the viewers or is it the companies that aren't getting their money now?
WIL: It's definitely a combination. I mean, viewers won't see anything until a little while but eventually we're not going to see their favorite shows return and there's going to be a lot of reality television and game shows. But eventually, you know maybe they'll cancel their subscriptions and it will be the streamers that hurt. But, they do have a stockpile so we'll just see what happens.
KYLE: We have a little bit of time left. There is good news, independent films like your own are still going on. Just kinda tell us about what's going on. You've got one that's going to be shown in Stoughton in August right?
WIL: Yep, August 4th, Friday. You can come to Stoughton. It's just a silly little adventure movie that we made. It was made as part of the Wisconsin 48-hour film project. And it, somehow it won that but you know, you can check out my YouTube channel Loper Productions. I make a lot of fun movies there so.
KYLE: Wil, thank you so much for being here.
