MADISON, Wis. -- After two Shorewood Hills Police chases ended in near tragedy this week, neighbors are questioning the department's chase policy.
On Saturday morning, a quiet Madison neighborhood was shaken when a high-speed chase involving Shorewood Hills police ended with a car crashing into a house.
"It just rounded the corner and boom into the house," a concerned neighbor who witnessed the crash but wanted to remain anonymous told News 3 Now.
The car narrowly missed a woman sitting on a bench only feet away. No one was hurt in the crash, but the neighbor told News 3 Now the outcome could easily have been much worse.
"This is a residential neighborhood," she said. "Given any other day, those kids might have been out there playing."
It left her wondering.
"If the worst had happened, if someone had been killed in that, had been there, then how do you weigh that out?" she said. "Was that worth the chase or is there another way to stop a stolen car?"
Earlier this week, another Shorewood Hills Police chase ran through a playground. The officer involved in both pursuits was Shorewood Hills Police Chief Jeff Pharo.
"We all know how much danger there is in a vehicle being operated recklessly and it's also part of our obligation to then stop those vehicles because if we don't do it, no one else is going to," Pharo said.
He says on Saturday morning, he heard reports of a possible stolen car driving recklessly near Shorewood Hills, so he went looking for it. He says he watched from his unmarked squad as a car matching the description took off speeding through residential neighborhoods.
"I don't think it's fleeing me because she hasn't shown any indication that I'm there, but I have an obligation to try to stop this car at that point," Pharo said.
He says he followed it, sirens, lights and all, and before he knew it, the driver lost control and crashed into a house.
"It wasn't a long lengthy pursuit that ended in a crash," Pharo said. "That crash was gonna happen whether I was there or not."
For the playground chase, his answer is similar.
"In both of these situations that we had in the last couple days though, those drivers were driving that way before we were involved and they were gonna continue to drive that way," Pharo said.
He says a rise in reckless driving and stolen cars has made his job more dangerous.
"I think pretty much everyone that drives around the city of Madison area, the metro area, is gonna have a story of a car passing them driving ridiculously," Pharo said. "What we've seen over time is an empowerment of people to drive without regard to others because they're not being held accountable."
He says as law enforcement, he wants to make sure his department is able to hold people accountable. In a chase situation, officers have to balance that responsibility with their dedication to public safety.
"It's our obligation to hold them accountable but we have to factor that in with the safety of everyone around us and around them and who might be impacted by them," Pharo said.
For him and his officers, it all comes down to a judgement call.
"It's not taken for granted because a lot of us have seen tragedy related to pursuits," Pharo said.
The neighbor who saw the crash says she too wants accountability for those who put people at risk, but her concerns still stand.
"We stopped her from driving erratically, right, the car crashed," she said. "But there's a bigger picture there. I still believe a conversation about when to chase and not to chase is important."
