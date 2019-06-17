Warriors and Wizards Festival founder facing felony for theft, lawsuit from city of Jefferson

JEFFERSON, Wis. - The founder and main organizer of the Harry Potter Festival, which was later renamed the Warriors and Wizards Festival, is being charged with a felony for theft and false representation. He's also being sued by the city of Jefferson for an outstanding balance of $33,183 he still owes eight months after the festival.

The festival left some attendees disappointed in 2017, then ahead of the 2018 event, talent started canceling, blaming their absence on the "incompetence and dishonesty" of founder Scott Cramer.

The city had an agreement with Cramer and his company HP Fans, Inc. to give him $25,000 ahead of the festival to defray marketing costs. Following the festival the weekend of Oct. 19, Cramer was supposed to pay the city back, along with additional money for police, fire, ambulance and other services provided.

According to the complaint filed in May, Cramer has only paid the city $6,000 so far.

Charges filed Thursday allege Cramer also defrauded eight companies, including two hotels, the Jefferson Area Business Center and the Jefferson County Fair Grounds.

It’s been 8 months since the @wandwfestival and the founder still owes the city of Jefferson $33,183. Scott Cramer is also facing a felony charge for theft and false representation after leaving outstanding bills at 8 businesses. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/rpaBdg98YG — Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) June 17, 2019

"I think he was totally in over his head. I don’t think there was enough involvement. I think he tried to handle too much on his own and it just got out of control and quickly spiraled into what happened," said John Radtke.

Radtke owns Bon Ton Bakery in downtown Jefferson. The family-owned business decorated cakes, cookies and treats to sell to visitors during the event.

He said about three weeks before the Warriors and Wizards Festival, he started to figure out that it wouldn't go well. The criminal complaint said Cramer told Radtke he didn't have the funds to pay the deposit he owed.

"I feel bad for him because I really feel as though he was like a little kid that had a dream. And no matter what, he was going to make it come true," Radtke said.

According to the criminal complaint, Cramer booked a large numbers of rooms at the Country Inn and Suites in Fort Atkinson for the festival, but when guests started checking out, there was an issue with the credit cards on file. A month after the festival was over, there was still $8,311 owed.

A $3,500 check signed by Cramer was given to the Jefferson Area Business Center, but it didn't clear because of insufficient funds.

The Jefferson County Fair Park was also given a $4,130 that was returned due to insufficient funds, according to the criminal complaint.

Checks given to a local radio station, an audio and lighting services company, a bus company, a gift shop and another hotel couldn't be cashed.

The detective noted in the criminal complaint that after the festival, Cramer transferred the balance from his checking to his savings account, then withdrew cash from the savings account.

Cramer is facing a maximum of $25,000 fine or 10 years in prison, or both.

