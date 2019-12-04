Warm winter getaways and spring break ideas

Courtesy of DisneyKrayzie/Flickr

MADISON, Wis. - Here are some ideas for a warm winter getaway or spring break.

For families looking for a fun getaway, it is the perfect time to go to Walt Disney World in Orlando or Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The Madison airport offers direct flights to Orlando and Los Angeles. Airline tickets range from $200 per person round trip, with Frontier and United.

The immersive new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge has opened this year. Additionally, a new Star Wars attraction, The Rise of the Resistance is opening this week at Walt Disney World and next month in Disneyland.

Hotels at both Disneyland and Disney World range from $150 to $600 per night.

For adults on a budget, this is the ideal time to go to Puerto Rico. This Caribbean island offers sunny beaches, mojitos and is a very safe and affordable destination.

The island has largely recovered from Hurricane Maria and is offering terrific hotel rates, ranging from $150 to $300 per night. Direct flights from Chicago to San Juan cost $800 round trip. But I found connecting flights out of Madison starting at $500.

If money is no issue, and if you're looking for a more high-end experience, I recommend the Caribbean islands of St Kitts and Nevis. It truly is like escaping to paradise.

Park Hyatt St Kitts is a wonderful new hotel that has opened on St Kitts, which is a remarkable 5 star luxury hotel.

On the island of Nevis you'll find the newly renovated Four Seasons Resort, which also is a 5-star destination perfect for honeymoons and romantic getaways.

Flights cost a bit more and the travel time is a bit longer flight, taking from 13 hours and costing $700. Per night, these properties range from $600 to $800 per night.

Three things to avoid in planning your trip:

Don't get travel insurance.

Don't get a bundle or package deal from a third party site

Don't check a bag. Carry on instead.

Chris Parr is the founder and editor of the Madison-based luxury-lifestyle blog Pursuitist.com. He was chosen by USA Today readers as one of the Top 10 Travel Bloggers in the country, and he also is an expert contributing to USA's annual Top 10 travel and restaurant categories.