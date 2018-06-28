Warm front could make it feel like 107 degrees Friday, Saturday

MADISON, Wis. - Alert days are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday as high heat and humidity return to the area.

A warm front will move through the area Thursday night, bringing a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm through early Friday morning.

Once that front lifts north of the area, dew points will climb into the 70s and temperatures will rise into the middle 90s.

Heat index values will range from 100-107 degrees Friday afternoon and early evening. Triple digit heat index values are expected again on Saturday.

Much of the state is facing the possibility of extreme heat in the coming days. Make sure you are taking precautions to protect yourself, such as drinking plenty of water and avoiding overexertion outdoors. #ReadyWI #wiwx https://t.co/1coJptfQ2Z pic.twitter.com/RhTrrPvzpR — ReadyWisconsin (@ReadyWisconsin) June 28, 2018

Sunday is an alert day as well for the potential for severe storms.

A cold front will break the heat and humidity for the second part of the weekend. There is some uncertainty of the timing of the front. Right now, the best chance for showers and thunderstorms will be late Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday, hitting highs in the middle 80s.

Heat and humidity will return for next week with highs near 90 through the week.

HEAT WARNING

An excessive heat warning has been issued for much of the area over the holiday weekend.

A full list of of Rock County cooling centers can be found here.

Adams County officials also announced a list of cooling centers available Friday and Saturday:

Adams County Library: 569 N. Cedar Street, Adams (Check-in at the desk)

Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Adams County Community Center: 569 N. Cedar Street, Adams (Check-in at the UW-Extension Office)

8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (Friday)

Friendship Connections: 117 South Main Street, Adams.

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Friday)

Moundview Memorial Hospital: Solarium Room, 402 West Lake Street, Friendship (Register at the nurse’s station)

11 a.m. – 7 p.m. (Friday-Saturday)

Rome Town Hall: 1156 Alpine Drive, corner of Hwy. 13 & D (Check-in at the Clerk’s office)