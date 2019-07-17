Wisconsin prison warden posts memes comparing Muslims to garbage
MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin prisons official has been posting Facebook memes comparing Muslim children to garbage and flying the LGBTQ flag with flying the Confederate flag.
Deputy Warden Richard Schneiter in June posted a meme of two black garbage bags next to a Muslim woman and child in black burqas and a caption saying the woman had three beautiful children, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
He also posted a meme contrasting the LGBTQ flag with the Confederate flag with the message "If they have the right fly theirs, we deserve the right to fly ours."
Schneiter is the deputy warden in the minimum security prison system. He says he posted the memes to start discussions about internet messages.
Department of Corrections spokeswoman Clare Hendricks said the agency had just learned of the allegations and will investigate. She says anyone who violates work rules will be held accountable.
