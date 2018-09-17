Warby Parker to open Madison location

Photo by Flickr user sk

MADISON, Wis. - Warby Parker, an eyeglasses and sunglasses store, is opening its first Madison location in the former Jamba Juice on State Street this Saturday.

According to its website, Warby Parker works to help address the lack of access to glasses by giving one pair of glasses for every pair sold.

The company also has a home try-on program in which customers can pick five frames to try on to find a frame they like.

A release said the new location collaborated with illustrator Leon Edler to design the exterior and interior. One the West Gorham Street facing exterior, there will be a foliage filled mural with bespectacled creatures, including a hidden badger. Panels on the State Street facing windows will also include greenery.

The jungle theme will continue inside with another mural featuring animals in eyeglasses.

Many of the other features inside will mimic a library with globe lighting, marble-topped tables, colorful displays of books and brass accents.

Warby Parker will release a new pair of limited-edition, State Street-exclusive sunglasses in honor of the store's opening. The glasses are the Durand frame in Whiskey Tortoise with Flash Mirrored Pacific Blue lenses. Photo courtesy of Warby Parker

Photo courtesy of Warby Parker

The Madison location of Warby Parker will be opening on Sept. 22. It will be the second location in Wisconsin, the first being in Milwaukee's Third Ward.