Want to take part in the CrossFit Games festivities?

MADISON, Wis. - The 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games are right around the corner. World-class athletes will compete in a grueling strength and fitness competition in hopes of being named the Fittest on Earth, but you can get in on the fitness action, too.

Starting July 27, visitors, residents, and CrossFit Games attendees will have access to free fitness classes, giveaways, and even athlete appearances. All of it will take place on a floating barge in Lake Monona, called “Fit Barge.”

The Fit Barge is open from sunrise until sunset through Aug. 6. If you’d like to reserve your spot on the Fit Barge click here.

It kicks off Wednesday and goes through Aug. 5. If you’d like to purchase tickets click here.

