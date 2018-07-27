Want to take part in the CrossFit Games festivities?
How to get involved even if you're not an athlete
MADISON, Wis. - The 2018 Reebok CrossFit Games are right around the corner. World-class athletes will compete in a grueling strength and fitness competition in hopes of being named the Fittest on Earth, but you can get in on the fitness action, too.
Starting July 27, visitors, residents, and CrossFit Games attendees will have access to free fitness classes, giveaways, and even athlete appearances. All of it will take place on a floating barge in Lake Monona, called “Fit Barge.”
The Fit Barge is open from sunrise until sunset through Aug. 6. If you’d like to reserve your spot on the Fit Barge click here.
It kicks off Wednesday and goes through Aug. 5. If you’d like to purchase tickets click here.
Never miss another story. Sign up here for Channel3000.com email newsletters and have local news delivered right to you every day. It’s quick and free to sign up.
Local And Regional News
- 'Pay what you can' restaurant set to open in Madison
- Vehicle containing 1-year-old child involved in car chase across state lines
- Golf course burglary under investigation
- 'Loving and hardworking' Whitewater Police Department K-9 officer died Friday
- Want to take part in the CrossFit Games festivities?
- Video shows blast from deadly Sun Prairie explosion