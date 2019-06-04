Want to spend all summer on the lake? Here's what experts are saying about algae bloom outlooks

MADISON, Wis. - Madison lakes are in good shape heading into the boating season despite slightly earlier than normal reports of cyanobacteria at two area lakes.

Experts at the Clean Lakes Alliance are tracking the water quality, and they have already found cyanobacteria blooms at Lake Kegonsa and Lake Waubesa.

Karin Swanson with the Clean Lakes Alliance said the lakes are dynamic and those blooms don’t indicate poor health in the rest of the lake or along the rest of the chain.

However this year is set up to have many more blooms given last year’s flooding and higher rainfall this spring.

“Already we're up about 4 inches of precipitation above normal for the year so far,” Swanson said. “So we have seen that runoff into our lakes, and that runoff, it does contain sediment and also pollutants that can cause those cyanobacteria blooms.”

Swanson said runoff can also carry phosphorus, which is another key ingredient for cyanobacteria blooms, and that can come from all over the area, not just locations near the lakes.

To keep runoff lowered, she recommended residents make sure their landscape is conducive to absorbing water.

“We can do things at our houses away from the lake,” Swanson said. “We can build rain gardens. We can use rain barrels. We can redirect our downspouts so that they head toward a porous surface instead of heading toward a driveway or a sidewalk and then rushing right into those storm drains and straight toward our lakes.”

Runoff and the particles it brings with it is only a piece of the cyanobacteria puzzle. Swanson said high temperatures and low winds also contribute to blooms, but those are more difficult to predict for the entire summer.

The Clean Lakes Alliance has more than 80 volunteers who check the Yahara lakes in multiple spots for water and air temperatures and water quality. They submit that data to the alliance, which then uploads it to its website LakeForecast.org. Residents interested in staying up to date on lake health can find information there.

The Clean Lakes Alliance also posts weekly videos to its Facebook page every Friday that gives lake outlooks for the weekend.

“This is prime lake season, and really our lakes are the central part of our community, and we want people to be able to get out there and enjoy them,” Swanson said. “You want to be able to do that in a healthy way.”

