Want to make a difference? "Doctors Without Borders" wants you to join their team

MADISON, Wis. - Despite its name, Doctors Without Borders is now reaching out to non-medical professionals, encouraging people with different skill sets to join their efforts overseas. Organization members are in Madison this week to recruit medical and non-medical staff to help run their projects around the world.

Here in Madison, they're specifically interested in reaching out to area doctors, nurses, surgeons, anesthesiologists, midwives, pediatricians, and pharmacists to embark on their nine-to-twelve month assignments.

They're also looking for construction workers, mechanics, and people who work in human resources, as well as a range of other non-medical professionals.

The length of assignments vary, based on the job you're doing and where you're doing it; the more hours you're working or the more dangerous the region is you're working in, the shorter your service will be.

Thursday, aid workers and recruitment officers will host a Q & A session for people hoping to learn more about how medical and non-medical professionals can join the Doctors Without Borders team. That event starts at 6 p.m. September 20th at the Neighborhood House Community Center on Mills Street in Madison.

You can hear from members of the organization, who will share of their experiences on assignment.

"For me, because I'm from here originally, I realize we really need people who are professional and highly skilled," said Melissa Bieri, Doctors Without Borders recruiter. "There's great medical institutions in the Madison area."

Bieri has been on a dozen different assignments for Doctors Without Borders, including to Malawi and South Sudan for six months apiece.

Doctors Without Borders covers all expenses for their assignments, paying for flights, lodging, meals, and transportation. Plus, all volunteers get $2,000/month deposited directly into their bank accounts for each month spent overseas.

Because many of the people Doctors Without Borders serves are living in underdeveloped, war-torn areas, the organization stresses safety above all else.

"Our number one safety measure is the quality of our medical programs and the acceptance into the community," said Bieri. "When we go somewhere and it's in a setting of a war-torn situation, we're talking to all of the actors and all of the players on the ground. They're insuring our security. Also, because we're providing medical care, most people want us to be there."

Doctors Without Borders is an international medical humanitarian organization that delivers emergency aid to people affected by armed conflict, epidemics, natural and man-made disasters, and exclusion from health care in more than 60 countries.

Every year, doctors, nurses, logisticians, water and sanitation experts, administrators, and other medical and non-medical volunteers depart on more than 7,700 aid assignments. They work alongside more than 30,900 locally-hired staff to provide medical care.