Wall Street Journal columnist Jason Gay to give UW-Madison's 2019 winter commencement speech

MADISON, Wis. - Wall Street Journal columnist and UW-Madison alum Jason Gay has been announced as the commencement speaker for the 2019 winter ceremony, according to a news release from UW-Madison.

"Chancellor Blank must have meant to ask J.J. Watt again," Gay said, "but when she typed in the first 'J,' my name came up in the email address, and she didn't notice until it was too late."

As a columnist for the Wall Street Journal, Gay has become well-known for his playful jabs at the University of Michigan football team. Before the Badgers played the Wolverines earlier this season, Gay wrote a column titled, "Yes, to Save the World, Wisconsin Really Needs to Beat Michigan."

Gay graduated from the university in 1992 with a degree in political science.

The 2019 winter commencement ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Kohl Center.

From political science to @WSJ sports and humor columnist, UW alum @jasongay has worn some interesting hats. We're excited to add a (second) #UWGrad cap 🎓 to his collection and welcome him back as our 2019 Winter Commencement speaker.

